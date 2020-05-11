MISSING: Officials ask for help locating 84-year-old man in Clear Lake area

According to authorities, Bill Jacobson has Alzheimer's and was wearing a tan jacket and black pants, according to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office.

CLEAR LAKE, Minn. — Officials are asking for the public's help locating a missing man, who was last seen around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in Clear Lake.

According to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, Bill Jacobson, 84, walked away from his residence on the 5500 block of 108th Avenue Southeast in Clear Lake.

Authorities say Bill has Alzheimer's and are asking people in the area to check outbuildings and properties. Bill was wearing a tan jacket and black pants, according to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office.