MISSING: Officials ask for help locating 84-year-old man in Clear Lake area

CLEAR LAKE, Minn. — Officials are asking for the public's help locating a missing man, who was last seen around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in Clear Lake.
According to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, Bill Jacobson, 84, walked away from his residence on the 5500 block of 108th Avenue Southeast in Clear Lake.
Authorities say Bill has Alzheimer's and are asking people in the area to check outbuildings and properties. Bill was wearing a tan jacket and black pants, according to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with information about Bill's whereabouts is asked to call 911.