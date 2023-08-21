MISSING: Police ask for help locating missing 65-year-old woman who could be around Twin Cities

MINOCQUA, Wis. — Police are asking for help locating a missing 65-year-old northern Wisconsin woman who could be around the Twin Cities.
The Minocqua Police Department is asking for assistance locating Brenda Peterson from the Minocqua/Oneida, Wisconsin area. Officials say Peterson is endangered and could be in the metro or northeastern suburbs.
Police say Peterson is driving a black 2014 Chevrolet Equinox with a red stripe and Minnesota plates AKR281. Peterson is described as 5-foot-2, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
