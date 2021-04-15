MISSING: Police asking for help locating 14-year-old

Officials say Cienna Pittman was last seen Tuesday afternoon, and could be in the Twin Cities metro area.

BENSON, Minn. — Officials are asking for the public's help locating missing 14-year-old Cienna Pittman, who was last seen Tuesday afternoon in Benson, Minnesota. Authorities believe she may be endangered.

According to the Benson Police Department, Pittman was seen getting into a vehicle at her home in Benson just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. While officials don't know the direction the vehicle went or vehicle information, they say she could end up in the Twin Cities metro area.

Pittman is 5-foot-6, 110 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, a black Under Armour long-sleeve shirt and black legging.

Anyone with information of Pittman's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or call the Swift County Sheriff's Office at 320-843-3133.