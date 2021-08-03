x
MISSING: Police asking for help locating missing 31-year-old

Ali Isse is 5-foot-8, 141 pounds and was last seen July 25.
FRIDLEY, Minn. — Fridley Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 31-year-old man, whose family says they haven't heard from in more than a week.

According to a press release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Ali Isse was last seen July 25. Officials say he was driving a red 2014 Nissan Sentra with Minnesota plates FLT302.

Authorities describe Isse as 5-foot-8, 141 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Fridley Police Department through the Anoka County Communications service at 762-427-1212.

