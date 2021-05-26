MISSING: Burnsville police seek help finding missing 80-year-old woman

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — The Burnsville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 80-year-old woman, who officials say has Alzheimer's.
According to a post on the department's Twitter account, Lavonne King was last seen Wednesday morning. She was driving a white Honda CRV with Minnesota plates: MYL276.
Anyone who sees King or has any information about where she may be is asked to call 911.
