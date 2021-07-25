MISSING: St. Paul police ask for help locating 50-year-old man

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Police are asking for help locating a missing 50-year-old man.
According to a press release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Kou Yang hasn't been in contact with family since July 3. Yang is described as 5-foot, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he could be driving a white 2014 GMC Savana cargo van with Minnesota plates GMS-420.
Officials say Yang has family ties to Milwaukee.
Anyone with information about Yang's location is asked to contact the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111.