x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

MISSING: St. Paul police ask for help locating 50-year-old man

According to a press release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Kou Yang hasn't been in contact with family since July 3.
Credit: Minnesota BCA

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Police are asking for help locating a missing 50-year-old man.

According to a press release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Kou Yang hasn't been in contact with family since July 3. Yang is described as 5-foot, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he could be driving a white 2014 GMC Savana cargo van with Minnesota plates GMS-420.

Officials say Yang has family ties to Milwaukee.

Anyone with information about Yang's location is asked to contact the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111.

MORE NEWS: Mack Motzko, son of U of M men's hockey coach, killed after crash in Orono

MORE NEWS: Fire near Stone Arch Bridge became 'monster campfire,' crews say