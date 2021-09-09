Missing Stearns County children found safe

Investigators say they were out of state for several days and believed to be with their mother and father, who had been issued a non-contact order.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Sheriff's investigators have located four children who were being sought over concerns about their welfare, as they were thought to be with a man who was barred from seeing them and their mother under a no-contact order.

A release from the Stearns County Sheriff's office says the children were found in St. Cloud Thursday, four days after investigators posted information on social media asking for help in finding them. Sheriff's officials believe the kids spent the past few days in both North and South Dakota.

Authorities were concerned for the children as they were thought to be with their parents, including a father who was under a no-contact order barring him from having contact with their mother. The man was already arrested once, on Aug. 8, when he was found with his wife and kids.

Due to the past history of domestic violence between the parents, law enforcement felt it was not a safe environment for the children to be in and requested public help in finding them.