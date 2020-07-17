Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol is searching Lake Minnetonka's Lower Lake for a missing adult male.

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is searching for a missing swimmer in Lake Minnetonka's Lower Lake.

In a press release, HCSO says their Water Patrol was called to the lake at around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a missing swimmer.

When deputies arrived, they learned a group of nine adults were on a pontoon boat when one of the female adults went into the water and began to struggle. Two females and a male passenger on the pontoon jumped in to help the swimmer.

According to the release, the three females made it back aboard the boat but the male is still missing. Water Patrol deputies are currently searching the area with sonar.