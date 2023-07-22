Missing teen found after months of searching

The Minnesota BCA said 14-year-old Desiray is healthy and cooperating with officials.

FOREST LAKE, Minn. — Authorities have been searching for a missing 14-year-old girl since she was last seen on May 19 and on Friday night the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said the girl has been found.

According to a post from the BCA, Desiray was "found healthy and is cooperating with investigators." No other information has been released about the girl's condition or where she was found.

Early this month, the teen's mother told KARE 11 that she found a note saying the 14-year-old would be traveling the States with her "boyfriend," but her mother hadn't been aware her daughter had a boyfriend.

