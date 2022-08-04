x
Teen missing from Lakeville found safe

On Thursday Lakeville Police tweeted their thanks to the public after a missing 13-year-old was found.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Lakeville Police are thanking the public for their help after a missing 13-year-old girl was found safe on Thursday. 

Police first asked for help in finding the teen on Thursday morning, saying she had last been seen on July 29. Officials though she might have been in the Brooklyn Park area. 

On Thursday afternoon, police posted to social media, thanking those who retweeted their post, and saying the girl had been found and was safe. 

No other details about the teen's condition or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance have been released by authorities. 

