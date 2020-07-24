x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

local

Missing teen from southern Minnesota may be in the Twin Cities area

The Brown County Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Cub Hoffman was spotted in St. Paul on Thursday night.
Credit: Brown Co. Sheriff's Office
Cub Westley Hoffman

BROWN COUNTY, Minn. — The Brown County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing teen.

According to an alert from the sheriff's office, Cub Westley Hoffman, 17, left his home in Brown County without permission on Wednesday.

Officials say his phone has been off since leaving home, but he was spotted in St. Paul on Thursday night.

The alert says authorities have concerns about Hoffman's mental health and substance abuse.

Investigators say Hoffman is anti-law enforcement and could be susceptible to fighting. He does not carry identification.

Hoffman is described as standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 210 pounds, with black and pink hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brown County Sheriff's Office at 507-233-6720.

MORE NEWS: Council moves money from MPD as part of revised Minneapolis city budget

MORE NEWS: Body of missing 11-year-old recovered from Mississippi River