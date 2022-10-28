x
Minneapolis Police search for missing teen

Lopez Giovanni, 16, was last seen on Wednesday night around 11 p.m.
Credit: Minneapolis Police
Image provided by Minneapolis Police

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police are asking the public for help locating a teen last seen on Wednesday night. 

According to police, 16-year-old Lopez Giovanni hasn't been seen since Oct. 26. 

The teen was wearing the clothes seen in pictures provided by police, which appear to be a dark-colored hoodie, t-shirt and pants and dark-colored shoes with white details. 

Officials said the teen lives near 51st Avenue North and Dupont Avenue North. 

Anyone with information about this missing teen is asked to call 911, or to contact CrimeStoppers at1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically on the CrimeStoppers website

Credit: Minneapolis Police
An image of missing 16-year-old Lopez Giovanni provided by Minneapolis Police shows the clothes he was last seen wearing.

