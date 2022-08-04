Lakeville Police search for missing teen girl

Lakeville Police said the girl was last seen on July 29, and may be in the Brooklyn Park area.

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Lakeville Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl last seen on Friday, July 29.

Shasha Thor is 5'3" and weighs around 120, according to information from Lakeville Police. She has brown eyes and black hair, and while the photo provided by police shows her hair in braids, police said she no longer wears her hair that way.

When she was last seen, police said Shasha was wearing black bike shorts, a brown t-shirt and black Crocs with two charms.

Police said she may be in the Brooklyn Park area.

Anyone who has seen Shasha or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or to contact police at (952) 322-2323, referencing case #22002875.

