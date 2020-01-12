Missing teen sought in western Wisconsin

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says 16-year-old Corey Hayden has been missing for over 36 hours from the Rice Lake Area. The sheriff said Corey had a disagreement with his mother Sunday and walked off down the road, something that happens on occasion, but Fitzgerald says the teen usually comes right back. Corey is not dressed for the cold weather, friends have not heard from him, and authorities are growing more concerned by the hour, Fitzgerald says.