Missing teen sought in western Wisconsin

Authorities say 16-year-old Corey Hayden left home without necessary medication or his phone, and hasn't been seen for 36 hours.
BARRON, Wis. — Authorities in western Wisconsin are asking for public help in locating a missing teen who left home without necessary medication or his phone. 

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says 16-year-old Corey Hayden has been missing for over 36 hours from the Rice Lake Area. The sheriff said Corey had a disagreement with his mother Sunday and walked off down the road, something that happens on occasion, but Fitzgerald says the teen usually comes right back. Corey is not dressed for the cold weather, friends have not heard from him, and authorities are growing more concerned by the hour, Fitzgerald says. 

Corey is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 215 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a sweatshirt and croc shoes.

Anyone who sees Corey or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Barron County Sheriff’s Office at 715-537-3106.

