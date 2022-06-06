Missing U of M student Abdi Ali found dead

A family representative confirmed Tuesday that Prior Lake college student Abdi Ali's body was located the night of June 6.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Family confirmed on June 7 that Prior Lake college student Abdi Ali's body was found five days after he was last heard from on social media.

According to a representative for the family, Ali, who attended the University of Minnesota, was located on Monday night.

The family said there is no foul play suspected in connection to Ali's death.

Speaking with KARE 11 over the weekend, Ali's family said he was excited about life and looking forward to graduating.

