Family, friends pleading for help to find missing U of M student

Abdi Ali, 21, was last heard from via social media on Wednesday, June 1.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Prior Lake native and University of Minnesota student Abdi Ali was last heard from on Wednesday, June 1 around 6:20 a.m. on social media.

Minneapolis police confirmed on Sunday that a missing person report was filed for Ali, but did not release any additional details about the case.

It's believed that his last known location was 10th Street SE, near the 10th Avenue Bridge on Wednesday, June 1.

The family of Ali says that he is excited about life and is looking forward to graduating next year.

"We desperately miss him. Abdi, if you’re watching please, please, please come back home. We miss you so much. If anyone has any information please bring him back home." Faduma Ali, Abdi's older sister, told KARE 11.

According to his sister, Ali was last seen wearing plaid pajama pants and a black sweater.

Ali is 5'8", approximately 120 pounds with dark hair and dark eyes.

Anyone who may have information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Minneapolis Police Department.

Editor's Note: KARE 11 is working to get more information on this story and will update as details become available.

