Man reported missing from the Minnesota State Fair

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking for the public's help in finding a missing vulnerable adult who got separated from his party at the State Fair.
Brian Lawrence Nienstadt is 60 years old, 5'6" and around 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and dark colored shorts.
Anyone who has information about Brian is asked to call local police or the Minnesota State Fair Police Department.
