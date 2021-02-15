Missing vulnerable adult sought in Hutchinson

Police say 59-year-old Brian Nienstadt walked away from a facility where he was staying Sunday night and hasn't been seen since.

HUTCHINSON, Minn. — Hutchinson police are working with other law enforcement agencies, and requesting help from the public in finding a vulnerable adult who left a facility where he was staying Sunday and hasn't been seen since.

Brian Nienstadt left the facility around 9:40 p.m. last night without permission. Sergeant Andy Erlandson says the main concern is the cold, as police aren't sure Nienstadt has a place to go that would provide shelter.

Erlandson says investigators got one location ping from Nienstadt's mobile phone, but then he apparently turned it off.

The missing man has family in Carver County, so he may be headed there.