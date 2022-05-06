Police ask for help locating missing White Bear Lake man

Joseph Fahey is about 5-foot-10, 160 pounds with brown/grey hair. He is believed to be driving a blue Lexus SUV with Minnesota plates MLB818.

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Authorities are asking for assistance locating 67-year-old Joseph Fahey, who has been missing since Thursday, May 5.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Fahey's family reported him missing after he left his home in White Bear Lake on Thursday. Fahey is about 5-foot-10, 160 pounds with brown/grey hair. He is believed to be driving a blue Lexus SUV with Minnesota plates MLB818.

According to the release, Fahey had talked about traveling to Duluth or the North Shore area, but it's unclear if that's his direction of travel.

Anyone with information about Fahey's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the White Bear Police Department at 651-266-7701.

