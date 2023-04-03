Officials seek help locating missing Winona woman

WINONA, Minn. — Officials are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 26-year-old Winona woman who they believe is endangered.
According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), Madeline Jane Kingsbury hasn't been in contact with friends or family since Friday morning. Officials say Kingsbury is 5' 4" tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6288.
