Wisconsin teen found safe, man in custody

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday after it was reported the 15-year-old was missing from her home in Holcolmbe, Wisconsin.
HOLCOMBE, Wis. — Authorities say a Wisconsin teen is safe after she was reported missing from Chippewa County for more than a day.

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday after it was reported 15-year-old Kryssy King was missing from her home in Holcolmbe, Wisconsin.

A crime alert was issued naming a 22-year-old man as a "person of interest" in King's disappearance. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office posted on social media Sunday night that the suspect was taken into custody by officers from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Superior police. 

The sheriff's office added that there is no ongoing danger to the community.  

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

