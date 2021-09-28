Missing 29-year-old woman from Aitkin County found safe

The woman was originally reported missing in late September.

AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. — UPDATE (Oct. 11): The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has canceled a Missing Person Alert for Abbey Piner, after the BCA said she has been located safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is looking for a missing woman out of Aitkin County, 29-year-old Abbey Piner.

The BCA says Piner's last possible location was in the St. Paul area and she might be going by the name Abbey Ingvaldson.

Piner is 5'11" tall with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911 or the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office at 218-927-7400.