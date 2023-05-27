Missing woman and family haven't been in contact since February

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Chessna Lalgie has been reported missing by family.

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. — The Minnesota BCA has sent out a missing person alert for a 32-year-old woman who has been missing since February.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance for any information on the location of Chessna Lalgie, also known as Samara McLean.

Officials say Lalgie was recently reported missing by her family who have not communicated with her since earlier this year.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Lalgie, please contact the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office at 218-333-9111.

