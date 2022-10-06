Update: Missing woman in Kandiyohi County has been located

WILLMAR, Minn. — Authorities in Kandiyohi County say a woman who went missing after a car crash has been located.
On Oct. 6, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said deputies located a vehicle belonging to the 49-year-old woman not far from Lake Koronis and the Stearns County border. Investigators said she was believed to have been the driver of the crashed vehicle but at that time was nowhere to be found.
Sheriff's officials said the woman's family reported her missing at that time.
