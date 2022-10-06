x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Update: Missing woman in Kandiyohi County has been located

Sheriff's investigators said the 49-year-old was initially reported missing following a crash near Lake Koronis.
Credit:

WILLMAR, Minn. — Authorities in Kandiyohi County say a woman who went missing after a car crash has been located.

On Oct. 6, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said deputies located a vehicle belonging to the 49-year-old woman not far from Lake Koronis and the Stearns County border. Investigators said she was believed to have been the driver of the crashed vehicle but at that time was nowhere to be found. 

Sheriff's officials said the woman's family reported her missing at that time. 

MORE NEWS: Pretrial motions to set groundwork for Kueng, Thao state trial

MORE NEWS: Dumba frustrated with lack of progress against hockey racism

MORE NEWS: Emergency erosion to close North Shore Scenic Drive near Duluth

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

First snow of the season

Before You Leave, Check This Out