MLS All Stars, coaches arrive in Minnesota for week of activities

Hosting the MLS All Star Game presents the state with a rare opportunity to showcase Minnesota, and grow the sport of soccer here in the Midwest.



In preparation for the big game, the nation's best soccer players and coaches arrived Monday at the National Sports Center in Blaine to begin practicing.



For some, it's their first time in Minnesota, while others have passed through once or twice to play the Minnesota United.



"I think our stadium is definitely one of the best in the league and with our supporters group and our fans as well, I think that adds to the atmosphere and they are definitely up there at the top as well,” United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair says.



St. Clair is one of two United players who made the All Star Game this year.



As one of the hosts, he's telling his fellow players all they need to know about Minnesota.



"I think the weather, I think everyone thinks it's going to be really cold here so in the summer it's actually quite hot and some of the guys are starting to see some of that humidity and things like that,” St. Clair says.



The Midwest is a big growth area for the league.



There are several teams representing the East and West Coasts and a few down south, but only the United, Chicago Fire and Sporting Kansas City are based in the Midwest.



"There's been incredible investment in the teams in the U.S., which is down to obviously the ownership groups,” United Head Coach Adrian Heath says.



Heath is coaching the All Stars this week.



He says events like this work wonders when it comes to building fan bases and growing the game.



Meanwhile, more than 600 volunteers in downtown Minneapolis are showing soccer fans what Minnesota is all about: giving back.



"Here to package 100,000 meals,” event organizer Rachel Jacobs says.



Those 100,000 meals will go to people who don't know where their next meal is coming from.



Organizers say it's the perfect way kick off a week full of All Star activities to show the soccer world how much Minnesotans care.

