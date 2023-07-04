Minnesota and western Wisconsin golf courses are back in full swing

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The above video originally aired on March 7, 2023.
After a seemingly endless winter, golfers are anxious to get back on their favorite courses around Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board announced Wednesday that Play Golf Minneapolis courses and driving ranges have begun opening for the season.
According to the news release, Fort Snelling Golf Club in St. Paul and Meadowbrook Golf Club in Hopkins are open, while Francis A. Gross Golf Club in Minneapolis will open on Friday.
If you're looking to dust off your clubs at other courses around the region, check out this list of golf courses and driving ranges that have already opened for business.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.