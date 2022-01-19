MN Attorney General Keith Ellison files lawsuit against 2 COVID testing companies

The complaint alleges people failed to get timely results or any at all. Others said they received results for tests they didn’t take.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota’s top law enforcement official has filed suit against two Illinois-based companies over the results of COVID-19 tests he says were often slow to arrive and not accurate.

Attorney General Keith Ellison is seeking an injunction and financial penalties against Center for Covid Control and Doctors Clinical Laboratory. Their tests were offered at eight sites in Minnesota.

The complaint alleges people failed to get timely results or any at all. Others said they received results for tests they didn’t take.

According to Ellison's office, former employees said the process was "chaos" at the company as it failed to expand in order to keep up with a now nation-wide operation. The employees further allege managers told them to falsify receipts and lie to customers about the outcome of their tests.

Ellison says deceptive practices during a pandemic won’t go unanswered.

"My job is to fight for Minnesotans’ security and help them live with dignity, safety and respect," Ellison said.

He added, "I’m holding these companies accountable that sent back false or inaccurate results, when they sent them back at all, for deceiving Minnesotans and undermining the public’s trust in testing. I want every Minnesotan to know that I will use every tool at my disposal to keep them safe and hold accountable companies that undermine their safety.”

A Center for Covid Control statement issued last week blamed high demand for problems. It recently paused operations to fix flaws but plans to resume testing this weekend.

Watch more on the coronavirus: