MN Attorney General sues 6 bars to prevent illegal reopenings

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced he is suing six bars and restaurants known as “Shady’s” that said will reopen in the coming days for on-site consumption of food and beverages.

The reopening would be a violation of Governor Tim Walz's "Stay Safe Minnesota" order.

The Ellison lists the locations in Albany, Burtrum, Cold Spring, New Munich, Rice, and St. Martin, and names the owner as a defendant.

Ellison said in a news release that despite the owner initially agreeing to delay the opening, the owner stated publicly Sunday that he intends to reopen Monday.

