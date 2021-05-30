MN-based Alight helping those displaced by active volcano in DRC

Authorities confirmed at least 32 people have died, another 40 people are missing and thousands have fled to Rwanda.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota-based organization is jumping in to help those fleeing an erupting volcano and earthquakes in Democratic Republic of Congo.

And they’re doing so while also dealing with the challenges posed by COVID-19.

“Currently we, Alight, are working on providing safe water, drinkable water to all those people. We are providing all sanitation materials. Remember we are in COVID, COVID has not gone anywhere,” said Jacques Prevert Rumanyika with Alight, formerly the American Refugee Committee.

On Sunday, Rumanyika spoke with KARE 11’s Karla Hult about Alight’s efforts on the ground in Rwanda, where thousands of people have fled the disaster in DRC. Mount Nyiragongo erupted in the town of Goma on May 22, covering the region in ash and causing earthquakes, tremors, and power and water outages. Authorities confirmed at least 32 people have died, another 40 people are missing and thousands have fled to Rwanda.

“For any experience, whether it’s war or natural catastrophe, it’s the same. You just pick any little thing you can get in your hands,” Rumanyika said about those who’ve crossed the border with few possessions.