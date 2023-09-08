MN BCA asks for public's help finding 84-year-old woman with dementia

JACKSON, Minn. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for an 84-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since Thursday.
According to an alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Maxine Garber left her residence on the 1500 block of North Highway in the City of Jackson, MN around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Garber, who left on foot, suffers from early onset dementia, according to the alert.
She was last seen wearing a black jacket with white stripes, black pants and black shoes.
Garber did not have any personal belongings with her.
Authorities are asking residents in the surrounding area to check their property or any cameras they might have.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
