MN Court of Appeals allows high school students to receive pandemic unemployment assistance

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has overturned a previous ruling by an unemployment law judge that declared some qualified high school students were ineligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance according to a state law established in 1939.

According to court documents, the ruling was reversed Tuesday, allowing qualified high school students to receive assistance through the current CARES Act.

As KARE 11's "Breaking the News" reported on Monday, a group of students and Youthprise, a nonprofit group working for equity for Minnesota's low income and racially diverse youth, planned to lobby for the change before the Minnesota Court of Appeals during oral arguments on Tuesday.

“Since before I was an adult I've been doing this, I've been working like an adult,” said Cole Stevens, who has worked to support his family ever since he was a sophomore at a Minneapolis high school.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) told KARE 11 in a statement Monday that while it has a responsibility to uphold the law, the department supports legislative efforts to expand unemployment benefits to high school students.

The court ruling documents also indicated DEED would be willing to accept the court of appeals decision on high school student eligibility "both retrospectively and prospectively," which could make up to 39 weeks of benefits available to high school students for 2020.