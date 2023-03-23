Minnesota DNR announces four free park days in 2023

State parks offer a variety of programs, including hiking, biking, camping, swimming, skiing and birding.

MINNESOTA, USA — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will waive all entrance and vehicle permit fees at Minnesota State Parks for four days in 2023.

The "Free Park" days will be held on Saturday, April. 22; Saturday, June. 10; Saturday, Sept. 9, and Friday, Nov. 24, according to a release from the DNR.

“We hope offering a series of free entrance days will encourage Minnesotans to visit these special places to spend time enjoying the outstanding natural resources our state has to offer and recharge from the stresses of everyday life,” said Ann Pierce, director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division.

The DNR says most Minnesotans live within 30 miles of a state park or recreation area.

State parks offer a variety of programs, including hiking, biking, camping, swimming, skiing, and birding.

Additional programs, like the History Detectives Escape Room at the Lake Bemidji State Park, are free but require pre-registration.

The Free Park days won't cover the cost of activities like camping, rentals or tours, according to the release.

