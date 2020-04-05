MN family handles stay-at-home order with eight kids in stride

The modern-day "Brady Bunch" family came together after tragedy; handles new challenges with big perspective

ROCKFORD, Minnesota — If it feels like the stay-at-home order is causing chaos at your home, imagine the organized chaos at the Moline house.

Meghann and Brandon Moline have eight kids with the ninth on the way, and they are embracing the chaos.

"It's like a summer camp here," Meghann said.

Meghann handling distance learning for the six school aged kids.

"You just accept that the two younger kids are going to be doing who knows what," she joked.

"I have a rock star wife who just took it and ran with it," Brandon said.

The Molines make it look easy. But anything is easy after what they've been through.

Three years ago, Brandon's first wife Allison died from a sudden illness.

He and his five kids met Meghan and her three kids at church.

The kids hit it off, Brandon and Meghann fell in love, and they then brought their two families together. A modern-day Brady Bunch.

"They have built-in best friends," Brandon said of the kids. "If they get sick of one friend, they have six more."

Even in normal times, there's a whole lot about running a household of ten.. that's out of the norm.

But as the world goes through trying times, this family of strong faith and family bond is taking these new challenges in stride.