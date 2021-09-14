Minnesota House DFL votes to expel Rep. John Thompson

Several top Democratic leaders had called for his resignation after police reports were uncovered showing a series of domestic assault allegations against him.

ST PAUL, Minn. — State Representative John Thompson has been expelled from the caucus after a vote Tuesday evening by the Minnesota House DFL following a string of controversies in recent months.

Several top Democratic leaders had called for Rep. Thompson's resignation after police reports were uncovered showing a series of domestic assault allegations against him dating back to 2003. Multiple incidents, according to the reports, happened in front of children.

Thompson denied any abuse took place. His attorney wrote that Thompson "challenges the authenticity of the police reports that have

been circulated to the press." Thompson's wife, Lea Austin-Thompson, also denied the allegations, telling reporters in late July, "I have never been abused. He never has abused me."

Thompson was also criticized after he was pulled over and cited on July 4 for not having a front license plate on his vehicle. St. Paul police also said Thompson was driving with a Wisconsin license that had been renewed after he was elected to the state house, raising questions about his legal residence and whether he actually lives in the district he represents.

For his part, Thompson publicly accused the sergeant who pulled him over of racial profiling, saying he was stopped for "driving while Black."