Minnesota Opera Orchestra prepares to strike

MINNEAPOLIS — The musicians of the Minnesota Opera Orchestra held an event Sunday afternoon to prepare for a potential strike.

The professional orchestra, which has served the Minnesota Opera for over 60 years, is an ensemble of 46 musicians, many of whom gathered to make signs in advance of the potential strike. The ensemble is part of the American Federation of Musicians with the Twin Cities Musicians Union, Local 30-73.

Union musicians with the opera orchestra voted to authorize a strike over a week ago after working without a contract for more than six months. The union says they are hoping to reach an agreement before the strike is carried out.

Historically, they have played five mainstage productions per season between September and May.

The Minnesota Opera called the strike vote "unnecessary," saying the company has been "open and accommodating" to the union's requests.

