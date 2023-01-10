MN Orchestra announces 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' in concert

Local audiences will get to experience the sixth installment of the beloved film series in concert from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Orchestra announced that it will be performing the sixth installment of the beloved Harry Potter series in concert.

Audiences can see 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert' at Orchestra Hall in downtown Minneapolis from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12 according to a press release.

The Minnesota Orchestra will be performing the original film score by Nicholas Hooper led by Sarah Hicks, the principal conductor of Live at Orchestra Hall, as the movie plays above the stage on the big screen. The upcoming performances are a continuation of the ensemble's U.S. Bank Movies and Music concert series.

Tickets for the upcoming shows range from $48 to $108. The run-times for the concerts are three hours with a 20 minute intermission. For more information on the performances and to buy tickets, visit the Minnesota Orchestra website.





