Minneapolis PD seek help locating missing woman

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 36-year-old woman who was last heard from on Dec. 14.

Jessica Marshik is described as 5'11" with a slim build, has brown eyes, and normally wears glasses. She also has a large tattoo of a map on her back.

Police say all of her personal belongings, including her phone, purse, keys and car, among other items, were left behind.

Officials say Marshik recently visited Kansas City and frequently visited shops and restaurants along East Hennepin Avenue.

The missing persons case number for Marshik is 21-289840 and any tips or information about her location can be sent to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online here.

If seen in Minneapolis, police ask anyone who sees her to call 911 or the Minneapolis Emergency Communication Center non-emergency number at 612-348-2345.

