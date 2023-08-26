Minnesotans react to Bob Barker's death

Many in the state say his impact and feelings of nostalgia will stay with them for years.

But Minnesotans say his impact and feelings of nostalgia will stay with them for years.

Jeanna Hensler is the donor services manager for The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone. She said Barker donated nearly $400,000 to the organization.

"I saw quite a few people making comments that the first time they made a donation to the sanctuary was because they saw the Bob Barker was supporting us," said Hensler.

Hensler said now the sanctuary has a number of buildings named after him, including "The Bob Barker Big Cat Building."

"I think people are really remembering him as a humanitarian, and someone who truly cared about all species," said Hensler.

KARE 11's own photojournalist Nate Anderson was chosen to join Barker on "The Price is Right" stage when he first started working at KARE.

"I'm very nostalgic," he said. "I keep memorabilia. It's sad when somebody like that passes who is such a big part of your childhood."

Anderson knew he wanted to catch the producer's attention to get on that show. He bought a 'Gilligan' hat and wore a homemade orange T-shirt with the words 'MN loves Bob Barker." He even made up a story about how his mom made the shirt.

He also did his part to represent KARE 11 in the show, guessing $811 and $11 for various items.

"It was just such a surreal moment to get up there and have the interaction with him," said Nate.

