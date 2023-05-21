MN Senate passes Uber, Lyft bill, sending it to Governor Walz's desk

ST PAUL, Minn — On Sunday, the Minnesota Senate passed a bill that had Uber and Lyft drivers cheering at the State Capitol, much to the disappointment of the companies that rely on those gig workers.
The Minnesota Senate passed the bill, 35-32.
The legislation would raise wages and give stronger protections to drivers against being fired. Minimum compensation would be at least $1.45 per mile and $0.34 per minute in the Twin Cities metro area and at least $1.25 per mile for trips that start outside the metro.
Uber said the deal they had negotiated with drivers would pay them $1.17 per mile and $0.34 per minute.
"It was a long, hard year, making this bill possible because of these drivers. They showed up every single day," said Sen. Omar Fateh (DFL-Minneapolis).
Uber, meanwhile, said the legislation could leave drivers without work.
"For months, we have begged legislators to work with us on a compromise that raises rates for drivers without hurting riders, and for months our pleas were ignored.”
Unlike many of the other bills the DFL-controlled legislature has passed, Governor Walz has not yet committed to signing the Uber/ Lyft bill.
