Minnesota State parks at 70% capacity for 4th of July weekend, there's still time to reserve your spot

The night of July 4th is especially wide open with around 40% of spots still available.

ST PAUL, Minn. — We are just two weeks away from the big 4th of July holiday weekend and there is still time to make plans if you want to go camping or hit the water at a Minnesota state park.

"We're about 70% reserved at this time,” DNR spokesperson Rachel Hopper says.

Last minute travelers still have some options to visit one of Minnesota’s 75 state parks and recreation areas.

Hopper says the night of the 4th itself is especially wide open with around 40% of the spots still available.

"We're not seeing as much of the pressures as we saw the last two years. So, there is still quite a few openings,” Hopper explains.

But there are some popular spots that are already booked solid, like many of the state parks along the North Shore.

"Those are about 100% reserved right now," Hopper says.

During the pandemic, state parks and trails saw a massive increase in reservations with few other options for entertainment.

But Hopper says things are starting to slow down. She suspects the high gas prices and inflation may be some reasons why.

"We are seeing some of the visitation numbers start to moderate a little bit,” Hopper says.

Besides spending the night, you can always visit state parks during the day. Many state parks offer cheap rentals for canoes, kayaks, bikes and fishing gear. And if you have pets or don't like fireworks, all state parks are fireworks free.

"State parks are a great place to go if you want to escape the noise,” Hopper says.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist: