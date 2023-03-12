Minnesota State Senator injured in snowmobile crash

The incident occurred near Alexandria.

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — Minnesota State Senator, Torrey Westrom, was transported to a hospital after a snowmobile accident Sunday afternoon.

Deputies and first responders from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a snowmobile accident at 3:03 p.m., according to a release from the department.

The responding officers then located Westrom 200 yards from the shoreline. The snowmobile was being driven by a child, when it struck a packed snowdrift on the lake, causing Westrom to be thrown from the vehicle, according to the statement.

The boy was not injured and Westrom was transported to Alomere Hospital after complaining of upper body pain.

A statement from the Westrom family said the snowmobile struck a chunk of ice left behind from a fish house:



"Earlier today, Sen. Torrey Westrom was a passenger on a snowmobile driven by a family member when it struck an ice chunk left from a fish house and caused Westrom to fall off the snowmobile. He was checked out by first responders and brought to the hospital where he remains for observation. The driver, who had received his Youth Snowmobile Safety certification, was not injured. Sen. Westrom sends his thanks to the first responders for their care and fast response."

