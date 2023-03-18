MN State Trooper involved in car crash

The crash occurred on Highway 52 near County Road 46.

HAMPTON, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating after a trooper's car was hit at Highway 52 and County Road 46, according to the agency.

Video of the two-vehicle crash shows a white sedan slamming into the state trooper's car, which was parked in the highway median area.

After the sedan makes impact with the trooper's vehicle, it flips over and ultimately lands on the far right shoulder of the highway.

The video then shows the trooper run from his vehicle toward the sedan and talk to the driver.

There were no injuries to the trooper while the other driver sustained "non-life threatening" injuries, according to the state patrol's Public Information Officer Lt. Gordon Shank.

