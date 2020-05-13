MN Supreme Court: DNR had authority to change name of Bde Maka Ska

The decision came down to the interpretation of a statute.

The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has the ability to change the name of Lake Calhoun to Bde Maka Ska.

The court said the name change is not affected by a statute that prohibits a county board from changing a lake name “which has existed for 40 years.”

The Commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources has the authority to change the name of the lake, the court said.

How we got here:

September 2015: The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board decides to give the lake a second name rather than officially change the name

May 2017: Park board votes to change the name of Lake Calhoun completely

November 2017: Hennepin County Board of Commissioners approves Lake Calhoun name change

January 2018: DNR commissioner orders lake's name to revert to its original Dakota name.

June 2018: Federal government signs off on the name change

April 2019: Court of Appeals rules that the DNR lacked authority to change the name of the lake

May 2019: The DNR announces they'll appeal the Court of Appeals decision