Minnesota takes advantage of sunshine this Memorial Day Weekend

The warm temperatures and clear skies brought many to Lake Nokomis.

MINNEAPOLIS — The picnic tables at Lake Nokomis were filled as folks soaked in the sun on Saturday.

"Just enjoying the beautiful day in the sunshine and the people," said Peg Pose, who was taking a walk around the park. "And it's just a great place to be at today."

Paul Maloney took his family out on the lake. He has the best kind of plans.

"I'm super excited to do nothing," he said. "Maybe fight some mosquitoes."

Rosie Cruz spent the day with her grandchildren on the lake.

"It's a beautiful gorgeous day," she said. "I just like spending time with them."

Her husband came earlier to snag a spot for the family and had dozens of grilled corn on the cobs to enjoy.

"This is a great day to be with one another," said Cruz.

