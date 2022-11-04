MnDOT camera captures moment vehicle slams into box truck

Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras caught footage of the fiery crash at Highways 65 and 10 in Spring Lake Park Monday.

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. — Minnesota State Patrol officials say no one was seriously injured after two vehicles crashed Monday afternoon in Spring Lake Park.

Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras caught footage of the fiery crash at Highways 10 and 65.

According to State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank, troopers responded to the crash just before 2:30 p.m. MnDOT video shows a passenger car losing control on the onramp from Highway 65 to Highway 10, and crashing into a box truck, which then burst into flames.

The State Patrol reports none of the people involved in the crash suffered life-threatening injuries, and that the driver of the passenger vehicle "showed suspected signs of impairment" and is "being processed for driving while impaired."

Shank went on to say that the investigation is open and ongoing.

