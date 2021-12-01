MnDOT brings back 'Name a Snowplow' contest for second year

Last year's plow-naming derby was so successful, transportation officials decided to do it again.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on Dec. 29, 2020.

Plowy McPlowFace is about to get some company.

After overwhelming interest and participation in last year's contest to name a fleet of snowplows, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) decided they'd take another run at it.

The state agency is inviting the public to help name another eight snowplows, one for each of eight regional districts across Minnesota. MnDOT is urging residents to let their creative juices flow, and submit "their most witty, unique or punny" ideas on the agency website.

There are a few basic rules:

Each person may submit up to three names.

Each submission is limited to a maximum of 30 characters.

Previous winning names will not be considered.

Any politically inspired names (including phrases, slogans, or plays on politicians’ names) or names including profanity or inappropriate language will be excluded.

The bottom line, MnDOT says... the contest is intended to be fun, lighthearted, family friendly and non-political.

Submissions will be open through Wednesday, Dec. 15, and the link to the entry form will be posted on MnDOT's social media platforms. Agency staff will review all name submissions, select some of the best ideas and invite the public to vote on their favorites in January 2022.

The eight names that get the most votes will then make their way onto a snowplow in each district.

In case you forgot... here are last year's winners (a reminder, you can't use them again).