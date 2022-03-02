Betty Whiteout and Scoop Dogg: Meet the newest Minnesota snowplows

MINNEAPOLIS — The winners of MnDOT's 2022 "Name a Snowplow" contest have been chosen, and they're
More than 22,000 thousand ideas were submitted to MnDOT, which narrowed the list down to 50 finalists.
From those, Minnesotans passionate about their snowplow monikers voted for the top eight names. Check out the winners and which districts they'll plow below:
- District 1: No More Mr. Ice Guy
- District 2: Blizzard of Oz
- District 3: Scoop Dogg
- District 4: The Big Leplowski
- Metro District: Plowasaurus Rex
- District 6: Edward Blizzardhands
- District 7: Ctrl Salt Delete
- District 8: Betty Whiteout
MnDOT says more than 60,000 people cast their votes for the top eight names, but which was the most popular of all? That would be Betty Whiteout, which received 40,024 votes, followed by Ctrl Salt Delete with 21,372 votes.
It's the second year MnDOT opened up plow-naming to the public. Last year, Plowy McPlowFace, Darth Blader and Plow Bunyan were among the eight names chosen for a fleet of plows.
More local news from KARE 11
Watch more local news on our YouTube playlist: