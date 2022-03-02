Betty Whiteout and Scoop Dogg: Meet the newest Minnesota snowplows

More than 60,000 people voted in MnDOT's 2022 "Name a Snowplow" contest.

MINNEAPOLIS — The winners of MnDOT's 2022 "Name a Snowplow" contest have been chosen, and they're

More than 22,000 thousand ideas were submitted to MnDOT, which narrowed the list down to 50 finalists.

From those, Minnesotans passionate about their snowplow monikers voted for the top eight names. Check out the winners and which districts they'll plow below:

District 1: No More Mr. Ice Guy

District 2: Blizzard of Oz

District 3: Scoop Dogg

District 4: The Big Leplowski

Metro District: Plowasaurus Rex

District 6: Edward Blizzardhands

District 7: Ctrl Salt Delete

District 8: Betty Whiteout

Drumroll, please… here are your new snowplow names, Minnesota!



After nearly 60,000 votes cast, Plowy McPlowFace has eight new friends joining the fleet – one for each MnDOT district around the state. Learn more here: https://t.co/vCCLVYw2s3 pic.twitter.com/rRZ8A0uCpA — Minnesota Department of Transportation (@MnDOT) February 3, 2022

MnDOT says more than 60,000 people cast their votes for the top eight names, but which was the most popular of all? That would be Betty Whiteout, which received 40,024 votes, followed by Ctrl Salt Delete with 21,372 votes.

It's the second year MnDOT opened up plow-naming to the public. Last year, Plowy McPlowFace, Darth Blader and Plow Bunyan were among the eight names chosen for a fleet of plows.

More local news from KARE 11