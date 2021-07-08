MnDOT reports 'air crash' closes both directions of MN 5 in Victoria

Images from a MnDOT traffic camera show that a heavy law enforcement and firefighter presence is on scene.

VICTORIA, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says an "air crash" has caused both directions of MN 5 to close down in Victoria, MN between Steiger Lake Lane and Victoria Drive.

Images from a MnDOT traffic camera show that a heavy law enforcement and firefighter presence is on scene.

The conditions of those on board the plane, as well as a cause for the crash are still unknown at this time.

KARE 11 has yet to receive an official statement from local authorities at this time.