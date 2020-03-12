Plane makes emergency landing on 35W near New Brighton

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says an aircraft made a suspected emergency landing Wednesday night on Interstate 35W near New Brighton.
According to officials, the single engine Bellanca Viking plane made an unexpected landing just before 9:30 p.m. on the northbound lanes near Interstate 694.
Authorities say the aircraft crashed into another vehicle that was on I-35W, but no injuries occurred in the crash. Northbound traffic is currently shut down at Ramsey County Road E2 for "an extended period of time" as officials continue to investigate.
