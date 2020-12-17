MnDOT calls for snowplow name suggestions

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking the public to name eight snowplows in the agency's fleet.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation needs your help -- and for once it has nothing to do with a road construction project.

MnDOT announced on Thursday that it is seeking "creative, witty and fun names" for eight snowplows in the agency's fleet, one for each MnDOT district in the state.

It is encouraging all Minnesotans to participate.

Submissions will be accepted through Jan. 22, 2021. In February, MnDOT says it plans to share some of the best name ideas, and invite the public to vote on their favorites.

The eight names with the most votes will be put on a snowplow in each district.